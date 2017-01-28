3:15 pm, January 28, 2017
New charges filed against suspect in officer’s death

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 2:59 pm 01/28/2017 02:59pm
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man suspected in the killing of his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police officer is being charged with additional crimes.

Markeith Loyd was back in an Orange County courtroom on Saturday regarding three charges of aggravated assault with a firearm.

The Orlando Sentinel reported (http://bit.ly/2jB0aik ) that this time Loyd’s court appearance went smoothly. During a court appearance earlier this month Loyd cursed and shouted at a judge.

The Sentinel reported that the new charges are related to an August incident that occurred nearly four months before Loyd was accused of killing 24-year-old Sade Dixon.

Loyd is facing two first-degree murder counts and a host of other charges related to the deaths of his ex-girlfriend and Lt. Debra Clayton.

Information from the Orlando Sentinel: http://www.orlandosentinel.com/

National News