3:30 am, January 29, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order.

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » New charges filed against…

New charges filed against suspect in Florida officer’s slay

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 3:55 pm 01/28/2017 03:55pm
Share

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man suspected in the killing of his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police officer is being charged with additional crimes.

Markeith Loyd was back in an Orange County courtroom on Saturday regarding three charges of aggravated assault with a firearm.

The Orlando Sentinel reported (http://bit.ly/2jB0aik ) that this time Loyd’s court appearance went smoothly. During a court appearance earlier this month Loyd cursed and shouted at a judge.

The Sentinel reported that the new charges are related to an August incident that occurred nearly four months before Loyd was accused of killing 24-year-old Sade Dixon.

Loyd is facing two first-degree murder counts and a host of other charges related to the deaths of his ex-girlfriend and Lt. Debra Clayton.

Information from the Orlando Sentinel: http://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » New charges filed against…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

National News