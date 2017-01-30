1:46 am, January 30, 2017
38° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday for the Interstate 95 corridor, including D.C. and Southern Maryland.

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Navy shipbuilder hosts ceremony…

Navy shipbuilder hosts ceremony for final stealth destroyer

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 1:10 am 01/30/2017 01:10am
Share

BATH, Maine (AP) — A Navy shipbuilder in Maine is marking a milestone in construction of the last of three stealthy destroyers.

The daughters of Lyndon B. Johnson are going to be on hand Monday at Bath Iron Works for the keel-laying ceremony of the warship bearing the late president’s name.

Keel-laying ceremonies date to the days when construction began with a keel upon which the ship is built. In this case, it’s going to mark the joining of two hull units, the first of many that will comprise the 610-foot-long destroyer.

The Lyndon B. Johnson is the last of three stealthy destroyers in the Zumwalt class.

They have wave-piercing hulls, a stealthy shape and electric propulsion. The crew size is half of the 300 personnel of other destroyers, thanks to advanced automation.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Money News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Navy shipbuilder hosts ceremony…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

National News