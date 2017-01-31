9:42 am, February 1, 2017
NAACP seeks full transcript from Tamir Rice grand jury

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 3:45 pm 01/31/2017 03:45pm
CLEVELAND (AP) — The NAACP in Cleveland wants a judge to release the full transcript from the grand jury that declined to indict two white Cleveland police officers in the fatal shooting of Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old black boy playing with a pellet gun.

Cleveland.com reports (http://bit.ly/2kQQJcy ) the NAACP made the request Tuesday in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court for the entire transcript. The organization previously had indicated it only wanted the portion where ex-Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Tim McGinty recommends that officers Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback not be charged.

McGInty’s successor, Michael O’Malley, has said he’d consider supporting a release of partial transcripts.

NAACP President Michael Nelson says Tuesday’s filing is the beginning of expected negotiations with the judge and O’Malley about which transcripts might be released from normally secret proceedings.

___

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com

