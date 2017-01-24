4:32 pm, January 25, 2017
Missing woman’s relatives find man’s remains during search

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 10:16 am 01/24/2017 10:16am
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Relatives searching for a missing woman have found the decomposed body of man in a Kansas City creek bed.

The Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/2j9sS6w ) reports that 21-year-old Brandon Herring had been missing since November when relatives of Jessica Runions discovered his remains Saturday. The Raytown man’s death has been ruled a homicide.

Runions’ father, John Michael Runions, says “somebody else’s family is going to get some answers.”

His daughter was last seen leaving a party in September. Kylr Yust was arrested and charged with burning the 21-year-old Raymore woman’s SUV. A judge entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Police say Yust also is a person of interest in the 2007 disappearance of an ex-girlfriend, Kara Kopetsky. Yust has not been charged in the disappearance of Runions or Kopetsky.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

