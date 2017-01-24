4:34 pm, January 25, 2017
Man takes jet ski through flooded California streets

By ABC Radio | @ABCRadio January 24, 2017 4:28 am 01/24/2017 04:28am
Mark Gomez

(FULLERTON, Calif.) — A man jet skied through flooded streets in Fullerton, California, this weekend.

The jet skier, Mark Gomez, is a professional stuntman and performed the surreal feat in two takes.

California is recovering from a wave of winter storms that have pummeled the state with rain.

Gov. Jerry Brown issued two emergency proclamations late last night to help secure funding for communities to deal with flooding, mudslides and erosion from the heavy rain.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Watch video of Gomez jet skiing below.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
california fullerton jet ski Latest News National News stunt stunt man
