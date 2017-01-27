6:11 pm, January 27, 2017
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Man, son guilty of…

Man, son guilty of shackling, raping girl who escaped house

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 5:57 pm 01/27/2017 05:57pm
Share
Stand-by counsel John Thebes, right, advises defendants Timothy Ciboro, left, and his son, Esten Ciboro,seated, with the proper way to ask questions of a witness. The trial of Timothy Ciboro and son Esten Ciboro, charged with rape, kidnapping, and endangering children, opens in the Lucas County Courthouse, Judge Linda Jennings, presiding. The two defendants are representing themselves. (Jetta Fraser/The Blade via AP)

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Jurors convicted a father and his adult son Friday of raping and shackling a teenage relative who escaped their basement by hiding a spare key and using it to unlock her handcuffs.

Timothy Ciboro and his 28-year-old son, Esten Ciboro, were found guilty on charges of rape, kidnapping and child endangering.

Both men had denied abusing the girl, who is now 14, and a 9-year-old girl who also testified that she had been sexually abused by the father and son.

Esten Ciboro, who along with his father served as his own attorney, told jurors during his closing argument Friday that they needed to do the right thing and “reunite this family and end their suffering.”

The older girl testified earlier this week that she was forced to stay in the basement for varying lengths of time as punishment or when the men left the house and that she was allowed out to shower or use the restroom.

Officers found leg irons in the basement along with a bucket the girl said she used as a toilet, according to a police report.

The girl, whose mother was living in Las Vegas at the time, said she was left to live in the house with the men at age 7 when her mother moved away.

She said she was treated more harshly than the younger girl and a boy who lived in the house, and that her punishment for wetting the bed worsened from being spanked, to being locked in a bathroom to being chained in the basement.

Police arrested the men last May after the older girl escaped and was found outside a downtown office building more than a mile away.

The two men questioned the older girl after she described the abuse and being shackled by the ankle to a support beam in the darkened room.

At one point during her testimony on Tuesday, she told Timothy Ciboro to stop referring to himself as her dad. “You didn’t treat me like a dad,” she said to Ciboro, who is not her biological father.

“You think I like punishing you?” Ciboro responded.

“I would say the sexual touching you enjoyed,” answered the girl.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Man, son guilty of…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

National News