National News

Man rebuffs, then accepts officer’s rescue attempt amid fire

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 9:03 am 01/11/2017 09:03am
SPARTA, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a New Jersey police officer rushed to help a homeowner whose house was on fire, but the man didn’t believe him and slammed the door in his face.

Sparta police told NJ.com (http://bit.ly/2juRE1r ) that Cpl. Frank Schomp rushed to let the homeowner know that his house was partially engulfed in flames. Sgt. Dennis Proctor says Schomp knocked on the man’s door to tell him, but the man didn’t believe him.

Schomp then went inside and led the man to safety.

Two of the man’s dogs died in the blaze and he was taken to a hospital out of precaution.

Proctor says the fire appears to have been accidentally caused by discarded embers from a wood burning stove.

