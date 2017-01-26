12:01 pm, January 27, 2017
Man nearly killed after being pushed onto NYC subway tracks

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 11:18 am 01/26/2017 11:18am
NEW YORK (AP) — Police in New York City are searching for a turnstile jumper who pushed a 43-year-old man onto the tracks of a Bronx subway station as a train approached.

Fire officials say the victim was forced to dodge the oncoming train Wednesday morning at the 170th Street station, but one of his legs was run over, leaving him bleeding profusely just inches from the electrified third rail.

The victim was rushed to Lincoln Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

A hospital spokeswoman says Thursday that the injured man is alert and able to speak.

Police say the victim and his assailant fought on the platform before the victim was shoved onto the tracks.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid-20s who was wearing a green jacket.

