Man gets 28 years for wounded South Carolina deputy

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 1:32 pm 01/26/2017 01:32pm
BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) — A drug dealer will spend 28 years in prison after pleading guilty to shooting a South Carolina deputy in the shoulder during a raid at his home.

Federal prosecutors said in a news release that 29-year-old Tray Graves pleaded guilty to distributing crack cocaine and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He was sentenced Wednesday.

Authorities say officers made several undercover drug buys from Graves before the June 2015 raid.

Beaufort County’s SWAT team was helping federal agents and sheriff’s Sgt. Mark Cobb was shot in the arm as the officers opened Graves’ bedroom door. Cobb recovered and is still working for the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say Cobb fired back at Graves, but did not hit the suspect or a woman in the room with him.

