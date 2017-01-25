4:35 pm, January 26, 2017
Man charged with kidnapping after mistaking bike for son’s

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 8:04 am 01/25/2017 08:04am
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (AP) — A southwest Florida man is facing robbery and kidnapping charges after authorities say he mistook a teen’s bicycle for his son’s and forced the teen to get into his truck.

The News-Press (https://goo.gl/8MRUja ) reports 43-year-old Christian Javier was arrested Tuesday, a day after the boy’s mother told authorities she wanted them to prosecute.

Lee County sheriff’s deputies say Javier stopped a 15-year-old boy in Lehigh Acres Monday and accused the teen of riding his son’s bike. Officials say Javier tossed the bike in his truck and forced the teen to come with him. When they arrived at Javier’s home, his son reportedly said the bike wasn’t his. Authorities say Javier drove the teen to another spot, where he threw the bike onto the road and left the teen.

Jail records didn’t list an attorney for Javier.

___

Information from: The (Fort Myers, Fla.) News-Press, http://www.news-press.com

Advertiser Content


