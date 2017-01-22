2:22 pm, January 22, 2017
Man charged in rush-hour explosion that damaged a police car

By The Associated Press January 22, 2017 1:32 pm 01/22/2017 01:32pm
BOSTON (AP) — Police have charged a man they believe is responsible for a rush-hour bombing that damaged a Boston police cruiser but caused no serious injuries.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said Sunday he doesn’t know the motive of the Friday morning rush-hour explosion. He says a device deliberately left under the vehicle went off by itself.

Police arrested 42-year-old Asim Keita on Saturday night. The charges include possession of an explosive device and assault with intent to murder.

The explosion occurred near a South Boston police substation. Evans says a second explosion involving the same device occurred after officers moved the vehicle. He says some officers may have suffered minor injuries.

Evans says surveillance video helped police track down Keita. Evans says Keita grew up in Boston and is homeless.

