Man arrested in Ecuador in brazen NYC theft of gold flakes

By The Associated Press January 20, 2017 3:35 pm 01/20/2017 03:35pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department says a man has been arrested in Ecuador in the brazen theft of an 86-pound bucket of gold flakes worth nearly $1.6 million off an armored truck in midtown Manhattan.

The NYPD said Friday that U.S. Homeland Security investigators and New York City and Ecuadorean police apprehended Julio Nivelo. The gold hasn’t been recovered.

Surveillance cameras showed the thief swiping the 5-gallon bucket off the back of the vehicle in broad daylight on Sept. 29.

A guard had briefly gone to the truck’s cab, apparently to retrieve his phone.

Defense attorney Faricio Garcia argued that immigration documents indicate that Nivelo wasn’t even in New York at the time of the theft because he has been banned from entering the U.S. since 2008.

