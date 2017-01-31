9:36 am, February 1, 2017
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Man allegedly used mango…

Man allegedly used mango picker to steal guns on Maui

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 7:09 pm 01/31/2017 07:09pm
Share

HONOLULU (AP) — Federal agents say a man used a mango picker to steal six guns out of a Maui storage unit.

Court documents say Sancho Agtaguem (AHG-tahg-uem) allegedly used the long pole attached to a basket for grabbing fruit to lift the weapons out of the unit.

The owner of the guns didn’t realize the two revolvers, two rifles and two pistols were missing until contacted by police.

The documents say Agtaguem allegedly traded one rifle for drugs. Agents say one of the handguns ended up with a convicted felon who was pointing the gun at people at a Walgreens.

Agtaguem is scheduled for a detention hearing Wednesday. His attorney, Megan Kau, says she hasn’t been able to speak with him because he needs a Tagalog interpreter.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Money News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Man allegedly used mango…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fun things to do in February

With the second month of 2017 around the corner, see what events will be happening around town.

Recommended
Latest

National News