9:45 am, February 1, 2017
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Man accused of punching…

Man accused of punching auxiliary bishop pleads not guilty

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 12:33 pm 01/31/2017 12:33pm
Share

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A man accused of punching an auxiliary bishop during a weekend Mass in New Jersey has pleaded not guilty to assault.

Charles Miller entered the plea during a brief court appearance Tuesday.

Essex County authorities say the 48-year-old Newark resident punched the Rev. Manuel Cruz in the mouth Saturday at Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark. The incident occurred during a service honoring the late baseball Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente.

Authorities say Miller was in a pew when he got up, went to the altar and punched Cruz, knocking him down. The bishop was treated at a hospital for a mouth injury that required several stitches.

A motive for the attack remains under investigation,

Cruz addressed the congregation Sunday and said he was doing well.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Man accused of punching…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fun things to do in February

With the second month of 2017 around the corner, see what events will be happening around town.

Recommended
Latest

National News