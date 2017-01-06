Man accused of dismembering parents returning to Tennessee

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A man arrested in Louisiana on suspicion of stabbing and dismembering his parents at their Tennessee home will be returned to the state where the killings occurred.

The Advocate in Baton Rouge reports (http://bit.ly/2i1nYeC ) sheriff’s officials from Knox County, Tennessee, were in a Louisiana courtroom Friday when a judge ordered 28-year-old Joel Michael Guy Jr. sent back to Tennessee, where he is expected to face first-degree murder charges.

Guy had refused to waive his right to an extradition hearing following his Nov. 29 arrest at his Baton Rouge apartment.

Guy is accused of killing his parents — 61-year-old Joel Guy Sr. and 55-year-old Lisa Guy — in their Knoxville home and trying to dissolve their remains in a homemade acid-based solution. Deputies discovered their bodies Nov. 28.

Authorities said the suspect had visited his parents for Thanksgiving.

During Friday’s hearing, a prosecutor asked for Guy to be released from jail Friday so two sheriff’s officials could take him back to Knoxville before winter weather reached the region. Lindsay Blouin, one of Guy’s court-appointed attorneys in Baton Rouge, said Guy didn’t want to be questioned on his way back to Tennessee.

An arrest warrant says video shows Guy at a Walmart in Knoxville buying items that were found in his parents’ home. The warrant says the items “were apparently used in the attempted destruction of the crime scene.”

Investigators believe Guy spent at least one night in his parents’ home after they were dismembered.

