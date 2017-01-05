1:47 pm, January 5, 2017
Man accused of 11th drunken driving charge had valid license

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 1:26 pm 01/05/2017 01:26pm
APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man recently charged with his 11th drunken driving offense had a valid driver’s license at the time of his arrest.

Steven Johnson of Fond du Lac was arrested by police on New Year’s Day in Appleton.

Police Sgt. David Lund said Thursday that despite 10 previous drunken-driving convictions, Johnson’s license was reinstated in July. It was revoked for three years after his 10th drunken-driving conviction in mid-2006.

Records show the 52-year-old’s nine prior charges happened between 1990 and 1997.

Authorities say Johnson’s blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit when he was arrested Sunday night.

A new Wisconsin law that took effect Sunday increases the maximum sentence for a 10th or subsequent drunken driving offense by 2½ years to 10 years in prison.

