9:32 am, January 31, 2017
37° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Listen live to the confirmation hearing of attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions at about 9:30 a.m.

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Kentucky man to serve…

Kentucky man to serve life in prison for family killing

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 10:54 am 01/30/2017 10:54am
Share

CADIZ, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man will spend life behind bars for orchestrating the killings of his parents, sister and an acquaintance.

News outlets report Ryan Champion was sentenced Friday.

Champion avoided the death penalty after pleading guilty in December to four counts of murder. He also pleaded guilty to a kidnapping charge.

After the October 2014 slayings, Champion portrayed himself as the lone survivor of an attack on his family in western Kentucky.

Champion said 22-year-old Vito Riservato had killed the family and he survived by killing Riservato. But prosecutors have said it was a murder-for-hire scheme with a twist that ended with Riservato’s slaying.

Remaining family members addressed Champion in court Friday. His attorney Joanne Lynch wished the family well as they continue to heal.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Kentucky man to serve…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Snow dusts DC region

A light dust of snow early Monday, Jan. 30 coated parts of Maryland, Virginia and D.C. in a world of white. See photos from around the area.

Recommended
Latest

National News