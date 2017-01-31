9:43 am, February 1, 2017
Kentucky man gets 5 years in death of girl found in well

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 1:20 pm 01/31/2017 01:20pm
GLASGOW, Ky. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a Kentucky man to five years in prison in the death of his former girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter, whose body was disposed of in a well.

The Glasgow Daily Times (http://bit.ly/2jREg8i) reports Circuit Judge John T. Alexander followed the jury’s recommendation on Tuesday when he handed down the sentence for Anthony Barbour, who was convicted in December of reckless homicide, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse in the death of Laynee Mae Wallace.

The girl’s body was found on May 25, 2015, in a well, a week after she disappeared. The medical examiner said the cause of death was undetermined.

The judge denied a request from prosecutors to lengthen the sentence and from defense attorneys, who wanted probation for him.

___

Information from: Glasgow Daily Times, http://www.glasgowdailytimes.com

