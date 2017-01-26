12:04 pm, January 27, 2017
Jury deliberates at trial in Chicago schoolgirl’s killing

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 9:00 am 01/26/2017 09:00am
CHICAGO (AP) — Jurors are set to begin deliberations in earnest at the trial of a Chicago woman accused of supplying her teenage cousin with the gun that authorities say she used to kill a 14-year-old rival.

The U.S. District Court jury will on Thursday start delving into evidence against 35-year-old Vandetta Redwood. Jurors headed home shortly after getting the case late Wednesday.

Redwood is charged with giving a handgun to a juvenile knowing it would be used to commit violence in the 2014 shooting of Endia Martin.

Redwood shouted and cursed during the prosecution’s closing arguments Wednesday. She said she “didn’t kill no baby” and that others lied. Jurors were excused while Redwood’s lawyer sought to calm her down.

If convicted, Redwood faces a maximum 15-year prison term. Redwood’s cousin, now 17, is awaiting trial.

