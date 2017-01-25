4:15 pm, January 26, 2017
52° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for most of Northern Virginia and northern areas of Maryland. Gusts could reach near 50 mph.

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Jury awards $1.25 million…

Jury awards $1.25 million in school bathroom break lawsuit

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 11:11 pm 01/25/2017 11:11pm
Share

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A jury has awarded $1.25 million to a former San Diego high schooler who was denied a bathroom break and forced to urinate in a bucket.

The girl, then 14, used the bucket in a Patrick Henry High School supply room in 2012. A teacher had denied her request to leave a 25-minute class, believing it was against school rules.

Her lawyer said after the incident made headlines, the girl was mercilessly teased, traumatized and attempted suicide.

She sued the teacher and the San Diego Unified School District.

District lawyers said the teacher — who no longer works on campus — never intended to embarrass the girl.

The San Diego Union-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2jh00t4 ) says the district will consider whether to appeal Wednesday’s decision.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Jury awards $1.25 million…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

National News