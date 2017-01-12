12:34 am, January 12, 2017
Judge sets trial for Ohio man charged in alleged ISIS case

By The Associated Press January 12, 2017 12:14 am
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A judge has set an August trial date for an Ohio man arrested for allegedly attempting to join the Islamic State.

Investigators say Aaron Daniels planned to fly from Columbus to Houston in hopes of traveling to Libya to join the group.

The 20-year-old Daniels was taken into custody at John Glenn Columbus International Airport in November after a months-long investigation.

Daniels has pleaded not guilty to terrorism-related charges. His attorneys have said in court documents that he may be suffering from mental health issues.

Federal Judge Edmund Sargus on Tuesday set an Aug. 14 trial date for Daniels.

