Judge: Dad, 92, not competent for trial in daughter’s death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a 92-year-old West Virginia man charged with shooting his 68-year-old daughter to death is not competent to stand trial.

Kanawha County deputies say William Stuck called 911 last October and told a dispatcher he had shot his daughter, Sandra Nichols, inside his Mink Shoals home.

Arriving officials found Nichols dead and Stuck with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Stuck was hospitalized and, upon his release, he was charged with murder in his daughter’s death.

WCHS-TV reported Monday (http://bit.ly/2jS7IuV) that a judge ruled that Stuck is not competent for trial and should be hospitalized for 90 days to see if his competency can be restored.

Information from: WCHS-TV, http://www.wchstv.com

