Isn’t that ‘RICH’? Iconic Goodrich smokestack to be trimmed

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 12:15 pm 01/25/2017 12:15pm
The two iconic red brick Goodrich smoke stacks stand at Canal Place Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 in Akron, Ohio. Officials in Akron plan to downsize one of the Ohio city's iconic B.F. Goodrich smokestacks by 100 feet due to growing safety concerns. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal via AP)

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Officials in Akron plan to downsize one of the Ohio city’s iconic B.F. Goodrich smokestacks by 100 feet due to growing safety concerns.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2j3mEKn ) the twin 195-foot, red brick smokestacks have been part of Akron’s skyline for nearly a century.

Each emblazoned with the word “Goodrich,” the smokestacks tower over the site of the former Goodrich tire complex.

They were decommissioned in 2015 after burning gas and coal for decades. Now, city officials are worried about the deterioration of the northern stack.

Mayor Dan Horrigan says it would take $1 million to temporarily secure the stack in its current condition. It will cost between $130,000 and $175,000 to lower the stack.

When the work is done, all that’ll be left will be “RICH.”

___

Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com

