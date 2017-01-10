5:01 pm, January 10, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Dylann Roof was sentenced to death for killing 9 black church members; 1st to get death penalty for federal hate crimes.
LIVE EVENT The Senate Judiciary Committee begins a two-day confirmation hearing for Sen. Jeff Sessions to be Attorney General. Listen live.

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Insanity defense barred for…

Insanity defense barred for trooper ambush slaying suspect

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 4:56 pm 01/10/2017 04:56pm
Share

MILFORD, Pa. (AP) — A judge has barred an insanity defense for a man charged with fatally ambushing a Pennsylvania state trooper and wounding a second trooper near a barracks.

Pike County Judge Gregory Chelak granted a prosecutor’s request to bar Eric Frein (freen) from presenting evidence of insanity or “mental infirmity” at his upcoming trial.

Frein’s lawyers had already indicated they were unlikely to pursue an insanity defense.

Jury selection is slated for March in Chester County, outside Philadelphia. The panel will be bused to Pike County.

Frein is charged with killing Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and wounding another trooper outside the Blooming Grove barracks in September 2014. He has pleaded not guilty.

He led police on a tense 48-day manhunt before U.S. marshals caught him about 30 miles from the shooting scene.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Insanity defense barred for…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

National News