I scream, you scream: Dippin’ Dots seeks truce with Spicer

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 12:08 pm 01/24/2017 12:08pm
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — Dippin’ Dots has apparently found a way to begin thawing out its relationship with President Donald Trump’s press secretary, Sean Spicer, who has been sending critical tweets about the company since 2010.

News outlets began reporting over the weekend on Spicer’s tweets, including “Dippin dots is NOT the ice cream of the future,” and “If Dippin Dots was truly the ice cream of the future would not have run out of vanilla.”

On Monday, the Paducah, Kentucky-based company responded with an open letter from its CEO on its website and a tweet that offered to treat the White House to an ice cream social to make peace because “we believe in connecting the dots.”

Spicer responded late Monday suggesting “we do something great” for veterans and first responders.

Topics:
Dippin' Dots donald trump Latest News National News sean spicer social media twitter white house
