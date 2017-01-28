3:28 am, January 29, 2017
Heroin overdoses cause 3 crashes in High Point in a week

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 3:13 pm 01/28/2017 03:13pm
HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Police say drivers overdosing on heroin have caused three crashes in a city in North Carolina in the past week.

Police Capt. Michael Kirk told media outlets that no one was seriously injured in the crashes in High Point, but two of the vehicles had children inside.

Kirk says in one crash, officers found two people passed out in the front seat of the wrecked vehicle and two children uninjured in the back seat.

Kirk says High Point has a serious heroin problem. He says the city saw well over twice as many overdoses from the drug in 2016 than the year before.

Kirk says many of the wrecks happen when people leave their homes to use drugs and then try to drive back.

