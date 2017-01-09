Handcuffed Texas suspect shoots himself while in custody

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas police say a suspect in handcuffs pulled a handgun from his waistband and shot himself in the head while he was being driven to a police station.

Interim Austin police Chief Brian Manley says the man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of shoplifting and possessing a controlled substance.

Manley didn’t explain if the man was searched or why he had a weapon while in custody.

He says the handcuffed man was inside a police car when he pulled the weapon and aimed it at his head. An officer ordered him to drop the weapon but minutes later the man shot himself.

The suspect was being treated late Sunday for life-threatening injuries. Manley has not released the suspect’s name, but says he’s in his late teens or early 20s.

