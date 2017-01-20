Georgia school bus crashes into car; child, car driver hurt

MORELAND, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a child and driver have been injured after a school bus carrying about two dozen students crashed with a car southwest of Atlanta in Coweta County.

A statement from the Georgia State Patrol says the accident occurred Friday morning. Troopers say the bus failed to yield the right of way and crossed into the path of a Ford Thunderbird.

A student and the driver of the Ford were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Coweta schools spokesman Dean Jackson says students from Moreland Elementary, Smokey Road Middle School and Newnan High School were on the bus.

