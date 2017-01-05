9:16 am, January 5, 2017
Funeral set for trooper shot during domestic incident

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 8:52 am 01/05/2017 08:52am
ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) — A funeral is set for a 23-year-old state trooper who was fatally shot last week while investigating a domestic incident in rural central Pennsylvania.

Hundreds of people paid respects Wednesday at the visitation for Trooper Landon Weaver at the Blair County Convention Center in Altoona. The funeral will be held there Thursday morning, followed by burial at a cemetery in Martinsburg.

Police say 32-year-old Jason Robison shot and killed Weaver on Friday as the trooper was talking to him about alleged violations of a protective order.

Police tracked Robison to an unoccupied mobile home nearby, and shot and killed him after they say he didn’t comply with orders and made threats.

