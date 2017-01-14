12:39 pm, January 14, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Funeral held for Orlando…

Funeral held for Orlando sergeant gunned down

By The Associated Press January 14, 2017 12:22 pm 01/14/2017 12:22pm
Share

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — An Orlando police sergeant who was gunned down by a wanted fugitive is being remembered for mentoring youth and her dedication to the community she grew up in.

A funeral service for Master Sgt. Debra Clayton is being held Saturday at the First Baptist Church of Orlando.

Clayton was gunned down outside a Wal-Mart store in Orlando last Monday after she approached 41-year-old Markeith Loyd.

Loyd was wanted for the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend at the time.

Hundreds of officers and deputies have been searching for Loyd since Monday, and a $100,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Funeral held for Orlando…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Vice President Joe Biden through the years

View some of the images of Vice President Joe Biden snapped by White House Photographer Pete Souza and his staff.

Recommended
Latest

National News