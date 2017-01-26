12:03 pm, January 27, 2017
LIVE EVENT Watch and listen live to the 44th Annual March for Life and related events.

National News

Florida woman accused of throwing tampon at police officer

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 7:47 am 01/26/2017 07:47am
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman has been charged after police say she hit an officer with a tampon.

Local news outlets report that 28-year-old Tacora Fields was arrested and charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

A police report says Fields was involved in a fight when a St. Petersburg police officer responded.

Police say Fields threatened to hit the officer with her tampon. Authorities say Fields then removed the feminine hygiene product and threw it at the officer, hitting him in the shoulder.

Police say Fields tried to flee the scene, but the officer used a stun gun on her and she was taken into custody. It’s unclear if she has an attorney.

Topics:
Latest News National News
National News