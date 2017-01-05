10:47 am, January 5, 2017
Florida police investigate shooting death of 10-year-old boy

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 10:44 am
CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida are investigating the shooting death of a 10-year-old boy.

In a news release, Clearwater police spokesman Rob Shaw said the boy was shot at an apartment complex in the city. Police and emergency rescuers were called to an apartment shortly before 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Shaw said the boy was pronounced dead in the apartment.

Officials are expected to hold a news conference Thursday morning.

