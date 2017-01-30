6:25 am, January 30, 2017
32° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Florida airport shooting suspect…

Florida airport shooting suspect set to enter plea

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 5:08 am 01/30/2017 05:08am
Share

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The suspect in the South Florida airport shooting spree in which five people were killed and six were wounded is scheduled to enter a plea.

An arraignment is set Monday morning in federal court for 26-year-old Esteban Santiago, who’s charged in a 22-count federal indictment in the Jan. 6 shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

He’s charged with causing death or bodily harm at an international airport, causing death during a crime of violence and using a firearm during a crime of violence. Santiago could face the death penalty if convicted.

The FBI says Santiago flew from Anchorage, Alaska, to Fort Lauderdale with a handgun in a case in checked luggage. Authorities say he loaded the gun in a bathroom and came out firing in a baggage claim area.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Florida airport shooting suspect…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

National News