National News

Flags to fly at half-staff to honor Cleveland officer killed

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 12:33 am 01/27/2017 12:33am
This undated photo provided by the city of Cleveland's Division of Police shows Patrolman David Fahey, who authorities say was struck and killed Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, by a hit-and-run driver as Fahey placed road flares near two auto accidents on Interstate 90 in Cleveland. Israel Alvarez was arrested later that day in Lorain, Ohio, about 30 miles west of Cleveland, and a police spokeswoman said Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, that Alvarez was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and felony hit-skip. (Cleveland Division of Police via AP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Flags will fly at half-staff in parts of Ohio to honor a Cleveland police officer killed in the line of duty.

Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) has ordered U.S. and Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds in Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County and at the Ohio Statehouse from sunrise to sunset on Saturday. The observance is in honor of Patrolman David Fahey.

Police say the 39-year-old Fahey was setting down flares to close the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 after an earlier fatal accident involving a suburban firetruck when he was struck.

Bond of $500,000 was set Thursday for the driver who’s charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and failing to stop after a fatal accident in Fahey’s death.

