First of 911 calls from Florida airport shooting released

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 5:29 pm 01/31/2017 05:29pm
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A terrified girl trapped in a janitor’s closet and a Delta flight crew hiding inside a briefing room are among those who called 911 during the Florida airport shooting spree that killed five people and wounded six others.

Broward Sheriff’s Office released the first batch of calls Tuesday. The FBI is still reviewing others that will be released later.

An operator tells a male caller at a bar to take cover and to get everyone around him to do the same. Another operator tells a Delta crewmember to stay put because the scene was still active.

Authorities say 26- year-old Esteban Santiago, an Iraq war veteran, opened fire in a baggage claim area Jan. 6 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, causing pandemonium as passengers and employees ran for cover.

Santiago was taken into custody after allegedly firing 15 shots.

