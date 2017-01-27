3:47 am, January 28, 2017
Firehouse burglarized while firefighters are saving a life

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 12:28 pm 01/27/2017 12:28pm
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — A firehouse in Jersey City, New Jersey, has been burglarized while firefighters were saving a life.

Officials say the burglar made off with wallets, cash, credit cards and other personal items at the Jersey City Fire Department’s Tower Ladder 4, near Dwight Street, on Thursday night.

Fire Chief Darren Rivers says firefighters were rescuing a 16-year-old boy from the third floor of a burning building.

They returned to the firehouse and discovered they had been burglarized.

