2:40 pm, January 25, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  
LIVE EVENT Around 2 p.m., President Donald Trump will address the media after signing immigration actions to build border wall.

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Feds say Arizona man…

Feds say Arizona man guided college student toward terror

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 2:09 pm 01/25/2017 02:09pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors and a defense attorney have clashed during closing arguments over whether an Arizona man aided a New York man who died in Syria fighting for the Islamic State group.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Negar Tekeei (neh-GAR’ TIH’-kay) told the jury Wednesday that evidence is overwhelming that Ahmed Mohammed el-Gammal (ehl-gahm-AHL’) helped Samy el-Goarany (ehl-goh-AHR’-nee) reach Syria in 2015. She says the 44-year-old Phoenix-area man wanted to live comfortably in America while he guided the 24-year-old college student toward the extremist group.

Assistant Federal Defender Sabrina Shroff denied the accusation and says el-Goarany was the only terrorist in the case.

El-Gammal could face decades in prison if he is convicted in Manhattan federal court on charges that he provided material support to the Islamic State group.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Feds say Arizona man…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl 51 ads -- sneak peeks and previews

Some of the commercials are building buzz already. Have a look at a few of the early offerings.

Recommended
Latest

National News