WEATHER ALERT The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for St. Mary's County, starting at 1 a.m. Saturday.

Feds find $20M cash hidden in Massachusetts box spring

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 8:49 am 01/06/2017 08:49am
WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Federal authorities say have found about $20 million in cash hidden inside a box spring in a Massachusetts apartment as part of the investigation into an internet telecom company that prosecutors say was actually a massive pyramid scheme.

The cash was found in Westborough on Wednesday. Federal authorities charged 28-year-old Cleber Rene Rizerio Rocha with conspiring to commit money laundering in connection with the money. A lawyer for the Brazilian national could not be reached.

The seizure was made in connection with an investigation into TelexFree. Prosecutors say TelexFree had few customers and made most of its revenue from people buying into the company with a promise of payouts for posting online ads for it. They were paid with money from new recruits. Authorities allege almost 1 million people worldwide were swindled out of nearly $1.8 billion.

