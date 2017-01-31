9:43 am, February 1, 2017
Family questions ex-cop’s acquittal during 15-minute trial

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 2:14 pm 01/31/2017 02:14pm
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The family of a girl who accused a former police officer of punching her is angry that a Philadelphia judge held a 15-minute trial and didn’t hear closing arguments before acquitting the ex-officer of assault.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports (http://bit.ly/2jRgETN) Tamika Gross was found not guilty at Friday’s bench trial. She had been accused of punching the girl during a fight between the girl and her own daughter in 2013.

Tashiana Haggins-Montgomery, the girl’s mother, says no police officers were called to testify at the trial, despite several being present.

Common Pleas Court Judge Charles Cunningham didn’t return a call seeking comment on the decision.

In 2014, Gross was charged in two other cases involving fights with minors and was fired. Witnesses in those cases didn’t appear for trial so the charges were dropped.

