Emergency crews in Dallas rescue 2 high-rise window washers

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 5:15 pm 01/25/2017 05:15pm
DALLAS (AP) — Emergency responders have rescued two window washers after one side of their scaffold gave way about 12 stories up along a Dallas skyscraper.

Both men were saved Wednesday afternoon from outside the Prosperity Bank building in North Dallas. The scaffold was still dangling from the 15-story building as the hour-long rescue ended during cloudy conditions with wind gusts topping 15 mph.

Authorities are trying to determine what caused the scaffold to give way.

Dallas Fire-Rescue teams were able to reach one of the stranded workers and pull him to the roof. Live TV coverage showed an emergency responder reaching the other man, who was lowered to the ground with the help of a harness.

Medical personnel were examining both men. Their names and further details about them weren’t immediately released.

