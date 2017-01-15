2:09 pm, January 15, 2017
Eddie Long, megachurch pastor embroiled in scandal, dies

By The Associated Press January 15, 2017 1:52 pm 01/15/2017 01:52pm
FILE -- Bishop Eddie Long, left, embraces a friend, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010, at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta. Long, the pastor of a Georgia megachurch accused of luring young men into sexual relationships, has told his congregation of thousands that all people must face painful and distasteful situations. (AP Photo/John Amis, Pool)

LITHONIA, Ga. (AP) — Eddie Long, the pastor of a Georgia megachurch whose reputation was tarnished after former congregants accused him of sexual misconduct, has died. He was 63.

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church said in a statement to multiple media outlets that Long died Sunday after battling cancer.

Long has been senior pastor at New Birth Missionary Baptist since 1987. The church said it grew from 300 members to more than 25,000 under Long’s leadership and became one of the nation’s largest congregations.

Four young men filed lawsuits in 2010 accusing him of sexual misconduct, bringing notoriety to his church that reached far beyond its home base in Lithonia, Georgia. The lawsuits were resolved the following year.

He’s survived by his wife, Vanessa Long, four children and three grandchildren.

