Driver fired after girl in foster care left at wrong home

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 9:07 am 01/27/2017 09:07am
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Police say a driver for a child welfare agency in Tampa, Florida, has been fired after dropping off a 4-year-old girl who was in foster care at the wrong home.

The Tampa Bay Times (http://bit.ly/2ksV6uX ) reports RaSheeda Yates was taking a shower Monday evening when her 14-year-old daughter yelled that they had an emergency. Yates found the little girl watching television.

The girl didn’t know the name of the man who’d left her, or her mother’s last name. And she didn’t mention that she was in foster care.

Yates posted a picture on Facebook, which was shared and eventually seen by the biological mother. That’s when Yates and Tampa police solved the mystery.

Department of Children and Families say they’re outraged by the incident.

The child was returned to the foster home, which has the same house number as Yates’ home.

___

Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.

National News