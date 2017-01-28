3:30 am, January 29, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order.

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Deputies shoot suspect in…

Deputies shoot suspect in deadly suburban Seattle car prowl

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 12:35 pm 01/28/2017 12:35pm
Share

SAMMAMISH, Wash. (AP) — Authorities in a Seattle suburb said Saturday deputies shot and critically wounded a man they suspect in a car prowling incident earlier in the week that left the 22-year-old son of a Seattle police officer dead.

The King County Sheriff’s Office tracked the car prowling suspect to an apartment late Friday. Three deputies opened fire when a man and a 16-year-old boy emerged and pointed handguns at them, The Seattle Times reported (http://bit.ly/2keezlC).

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was in critical condition Saturday at a Seattle hospital.

The teen was arrested early Saturday. Authorities have not said if he is also a suspect in the car prowl earlier in the week in the Seattle suburb of Samammish.

Moises Elias Radcliffe was walking his dog at Beaver Lake Park when he saw someone trying to break into his parked car, authorities said.

Radcliffe ran over and tried to stop the suspect, who jumped into a tan or gold SUV and began driving at Radcliffe.

Radcliffe then pulled a gun and fired shots at the SUV but was hit and killed by the vehicle, authorities said.

___

Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Deputies shoot suspect in…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

National News