WEATHER ALERT The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for St. Mary's County, starting at 1 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies: Jailer fired for using stun gun on spitting inmate

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 9:08 am 01/06/2017 09:08am
TALLAHASSSEE, Fla. (AP) — A correctional officer in Florida’s capital has been charged with battery after authorities say he used a stun gun on a restrained inmate who kept spitting at people.

The Leon County sheriff’s office says in a news release that Derrick Adams was arrested Thursday after the stun gun was used Monday at the county jail. He also was fired.

Deputies say the 48-year-old Adams failed to follow standard protocol when he didn’t put a spit mask on an inmate who spit in his face and on a nurse.

Instead, authorities say Adams removed his stun gun and told the inmate, who was fully restrained in a chair, to “do it again” several times. They say the inmate spit again and Adams deployed his stun gun.

It’s unclear whether Adams has an attorney.

National News