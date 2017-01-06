Deputies: Jailer fired for using stun gun on spitting inmate

TALLAHASSSEE, Fla. (AP) — A correctional officer in Florida’s capital has been charged with battery after authorities say he used a stun gun on a restrained inmate who kept spitting at people.

The Leon County sheriff’s office says in a news release that Derrick Adams was arrested Thursday after the stun gun was used Monday at the county jail. He also was fired.

Deputies say the 48-year-old Adams failed to follow standard protocol when he didn’t put a spit mask on an inmate who spit in his face and on a nurse.

Instead, authorities say Adams removed his stun gun and told the inmate, who was fully restrained in a chair, to “do it again” several times. They say the inmate spit again and Adams deployed his stun gun.

It’s unclear whether Adams has an attorney.

