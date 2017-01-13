3:37 pm, January 13, 2017
Dad of teen struck by cab: Backpack of books saved her life

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 3:31 pm 01/13/2017 03:31pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The father of a 13-year-old New York City girl struck by a livery cab when its driver suffered a heart attack says her backpack full of books saved her life.

Police say the crash occurred Thursday morning as the teen was standing on a street corner near her home in the Borough Park section of Brooklyn.

Officials say the cab driver had a heart attack at the wheel. Street surveillance video shows the runaway car jumping the curb at a high rate of speed and hitting the girl from behind as she tried to get out of the way.

The impact sent her onto the hood. She suffered a leg fracture and was treated at a hospital.

The cab driver remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Topics:
