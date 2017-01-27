10:40 am, January 27, 2017
DA: Killing of suspect in trooper’s murder appears justified

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 10:31 am 01/27/2017 10:31am
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A prosecutor says a preliminary review indicates police were justified in fatally shooting a man suspected of killing a Pennsylvania state trooper.

Huntingdon County District Attorney David Smith said Friday he’s not sure when his review of facts surrounding the killings of Trooper Landon Weaver and 32-year-old suspect Jason Robison will be complete.

State police have said Robison shot Weaver on Dec. 30 while the trooper was questioning Robison about the possible violation of a protective order.

Police have said they tracked Robison to a central Pennsylvania mobile home the next day and shot him after he made threats and didn’t comply with commands.

Weaver was 23 years old and had been a trooper for about a year.

