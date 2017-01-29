1:46 pm, January 29, 2017
Crews looking for missing Missouri woman find 2nd man’s body

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 1:11 pm 01/29/2017 01:11pm
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — For the second straight week, people searching for a missing Missouri woman have found a man’s body.

Kansas City police say the Saturday discovery is being investigated as a suspicious death but released no details. Messages left for police seeking updates Sunday weren’t immediately returned.

The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/2jKRWBW ) that relatives of Jessica Runions have been searching for the 21-year-old woman nearly every week since she went missing in early September.

Last week, they found a man’s decomposing body in a creek bed. He was later identified as a 21-year-old man also from Raytown reported missing in November. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Runions was last seen leaving a gathering of friends in south Kansas City. Her burned vehicle was found two days later in a nearby wooded area.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

