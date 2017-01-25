4:24 pm, January 26, 2017
Crews cleaning up diesel spill from pipeline leak in Iowa

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 5:48 pm 01/25/2017 05:48pm
HANLONTOWN, Iowa (AP) — Work crews are cleaning up a spill of nearly 140,000 gallons of a diesel mix from a broken pipeline in north-central Iowa.

The Mason City Globe Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2k1GNj6 ) that the leak from a 12-inch Magellan Midstream Partners pipe was discovered around 8 a.m. Wednesday north of Hanlontown. Officials say the diesel mixture had pooled in a farm field and had not reached nearby Willow Creek or the Hanlontown Slough Waterfowl Production Area.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources initially reported about 63,000 gallons of fuel had spilled, but a Magellan official said later Wednesday that it was about 138,600 gallons.

Crews had removed about 25,000 gallons by early Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with the Environmental Protection Agency, the Iowa DNR, Magellan and local agency were on the scene.

___

Information from: Globe Gazette, http://www.globegazette.com/

Home » Latest News » National News » Crews cleaning up diesel…
