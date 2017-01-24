4:23 pm, January 25, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Cops: Landlady fatally shot…

Cops: Landlady fatally shot tenant in fight over unpaid rent

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 3:51 pm 01/24/2017 03:51pm
Share

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a Philadelphia landlady fatally shot her tenant during a dispute over his unpaid rent.

Capt. James Clark says 28-year-old Anthanasia Moncrief got into a shoving match with 32-year-old Richard Spadel during the argument shortly after 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Spadel had been renting a room from her.

Police say Moncrief went to get a gun and shot Spadel in the upper right back. He died at the scene.

Moncrief’s court appointed attorney, Michael Wallace, declined to comment Tuesday, saying he hasn’t had a chance to meet his client.

Moncrief is being held in the city’s Riverside Correctional Facility. She faces a preliminary hearing Feb. 8 on charges of murder and possessing an instrument of crime.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Cops: Landlady fatally shot…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl 51 ads -- sneak peeks and previews

Some of the commercials are building buzz already. Have a look at a few of the early offerings.

Recommended
Latest

National News